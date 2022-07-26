Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
BDT opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$383.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
