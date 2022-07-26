BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.59 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.59 million and approximately $762,748.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00094232 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017233 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00235171 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00040660 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
