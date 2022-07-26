BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. BitTube has a market cap of $291,094.25 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00696070 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 349,672,989 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.