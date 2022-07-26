Blockpass Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $220,869.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars.

