Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 3,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,318.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 16,198 shares of company stock worth $193,637 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

