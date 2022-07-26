BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

ZAG stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.96. 69,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,131. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$13.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.32.

