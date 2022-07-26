BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZDV opened at C$19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.62. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.63 and a 1-year high of C$22.16.

