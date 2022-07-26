BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

ZUT stock traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is 25.98. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of 23.67 and a fifty-two week high of 27.27.

