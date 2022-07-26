BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZWH stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.92. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a one year low of C$19.84 and a one year high of C$23.90.

