BMO US Put Write ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BMO US Put Write ETF stock opened at C$13.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.