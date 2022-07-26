Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$195.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$195.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.73.
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
BYD stock traded down C$1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$152.06. 17,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$267.00.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.