Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$195.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$195.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.73.

BYD stock traded down C$1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$152.06. 17,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1900004 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

