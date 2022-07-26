Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$195.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) has been assigned a C$195.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.73.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYD stock traded down C$1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$152.06. 17,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1900004 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.