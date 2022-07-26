Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,964 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

GILD opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

