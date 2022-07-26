Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

