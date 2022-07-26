Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.