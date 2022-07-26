Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

LMT stock opened at $399.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.