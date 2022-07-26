Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

ABBV stock opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

