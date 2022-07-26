Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 162,086 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $739.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

