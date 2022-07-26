Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. 148,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,144. The firm has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

