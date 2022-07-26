British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($48.19) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,958 ($47.69).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.1 %

LON BATS traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,471 ($41.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,492.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The company has a market capitalization of £78.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.64.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

