Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Broadcom worth $313,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $7,734,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $513.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

