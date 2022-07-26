Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $23.43

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

