Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $18.11

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

