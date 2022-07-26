Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target at $32.80

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 5,087.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 492,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 483,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 286,940 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PERI opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $839.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

