Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Price Target at C$38.72

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.96.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.