Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -481.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

