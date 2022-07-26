Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00252209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,762,367,512 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

