C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Decreased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 146,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.90.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

