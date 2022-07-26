Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $167.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,499. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940. Insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

