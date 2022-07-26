Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

Calix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.