Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

Calix Price Performance

CALX stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 341.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 440.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $656,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.