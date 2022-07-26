Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 2.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 337,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. 25,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

