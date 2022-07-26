Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

PBY.UN traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.85. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.32. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.71.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

