Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
PBY.UN traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.85. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.32. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.71.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
