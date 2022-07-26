Capreit (TSE:CAR) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$246.63 million during the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

