Capreit (TSE:CAR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$246.63 million for the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.