Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $63,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

