Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,458 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

