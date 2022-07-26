Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $771,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,126,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87,361 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

