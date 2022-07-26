Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases Shares of 490 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

