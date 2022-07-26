Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

