Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

