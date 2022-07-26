Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 6,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

