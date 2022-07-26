Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.06. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

