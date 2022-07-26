Cavalier Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88.

