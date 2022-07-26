Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $438.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.71.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

