Cavalier Investments LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $129.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.