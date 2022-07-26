Cavalier Investments LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

