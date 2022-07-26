Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS USHY opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.