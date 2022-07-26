Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 6,220 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

