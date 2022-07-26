Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,392,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

