Cavalier Investments LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,834.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,972.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.